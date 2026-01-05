The Defender

Red-Pilled ER Nurse
6h

Starting to inch forward in the right direction. I do see this announcement as a positive, but darn it, some obvious changes that need to be made are sitting like over ripe fruit waiting to fall off the vine. HPV vax should be removed from the market, not recommended for all children. And the covid shots should never have been given to any human and should be immediately withdrawn from use.

Dolly1961
9h

None of those vaccines have ever been tested against a placebo group .Recent research studies find kids who are vaccinated are sicker and have more chronic conditions then unvaccinated children.These vaccines are polluted with aborted fetal stem-lines.Thus is bullshit !End them all .!

