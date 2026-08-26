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David Williams's avatar
David Williams
4h

Well it sounds like to me that the vaccines are to dangerous for humans to be exposed to so I’m never going to listen to a damn thing anyone in our government says we need to get. It’s just poison and I’m not into death are you guys?

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
4h

nothing to recommend CHD, just get that lethal technology OUT of human lives.

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