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Skeeve Kirsch's avatar
Skeeve Kirsch
4h

Why would a vaccine committee be involved with "non-immunization strategies?" That would be one of the infectious disease committees. Next you can get the members of the automobile mechanics committee to opine on non-automotive transportation strategies, like bicycles.

According to NVAC’s new charter, the committee is directed to consider “non-immunization strategies for individuals who are unable to be vaccinated, or who choose not to be vaccinated due to medical contraindications or strongly held personal, conscientious or religious beliefs.”

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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
4h

Nice twist on your absurdity today.

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