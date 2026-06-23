The controversy began after publicly available federal contracting records showed two CDC contract awards to Pfizer with a combined potential value of approximately $1.24 billion for pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines during fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

A dispute over two federal COVID-19 vaccine contracts valued at over $1.24 billion has shifted from whether taxpayer money has already been spent to questions about the contracts’ future and the government’s plans for vaccine procurement.

The controversy began after publicly available federal contracting records showed two Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) contract awards to Pfizer with a combined potential value of approximately $1.24 billion for pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines during fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The awards, listed on SAM.gov, include contract number 75D30126D21001 for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, valued at approximately $735.7 million, and contract number 75D30126D21004 for adult COVID-19 vaccines, valued at approximately $505.3 million.

However, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back on the publicly available documents, saying the government had not completed the purchases for vaccines.

“The claim that CDC has already spent $1.24 billion on COVID-19 vaccines is simply wrong,” Kennedy wrote in a June 19 post on X.

According to Kennedy, the agreements are Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity, or IDIQ, contracts, a common federal contracting mechanism that establishes a framework for future purchases without requiring immediate expenditures.

Under federal acquisition regulations, IDIQ contracts allow agencies to purchase supplies and services when the exact quantity or timing of future needs is unknown. Agencies place task or delivery orders under an existing contract as requirements arise, often using established vehicles such as Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts.

“The contracts cited are indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts put in place ahead of the season to ensure availability if needed,” Kennedy wrote. “HHS and CDC have not purchased COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming respiratory season and have made no decisions regarding future purchases.”

Kennedy’s statement addressed a central point of contention by distinguishing between the existence of a contract vehicle and the obligation or expenditure of federal funds.

However, several questions remain unanswered.

Americans ‘deserve more than assurances’

Neither the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) nor the CDC has publicly disclosed whether any funds have been obligated under the contracts, whether any delivery orders have been issued, or under what circumstances future vaccine purchases might occur.

The contract notices also remain publicly available, and no public announcement has been made regarding cancellation or termination of the agreements.

However, as of this reporting, the awards appear on SAM.gov with an “inactive” designation. Federal contracting experts note that inactive status alone does not necessarily indicate cancellation, but CDC and HHS have not publicly explained the designation as it applies to these awards.

For critics of federal COVID-19 vaccine policy, the issue extends beyond contract terminology and into broad concerns about government accountability.

Jeffrey Tucker, president and founder of the Brownstone Institute, recently told The Defender there was no justification for continued large-scale federal investment in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are talking about vast amounts of tax dollars flowing to support unnecessary and often harmful injections,” he said.

Others say the administration should provide greater clarity regarding its intentions.

Daniel O’Connor, publisher of TrialSite News, which covers global biomedical and clinical research, told The Defender that Americans “deserve more than assurances, they deserve action.”

“The administration says it won’t spend another $1.24 billion on COVID vaccines,” he said. “But let’s make sure those contracts are not fulfilled. And when will the administration spend meaningful political capital helping those who paid the price during the largest vaccination campaign in American history? The injured have waited long enough.”

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) appeared to welcome Kennedy’s statement, posting on X that he was “so glad to hear HHS is NOT funding mRNA COVID injections.” Johnson did not respond to additional questions regarding the contracts themselves.

The episode highlights the often misunderstood distinction between federal contract awards and federal spending. While a contract may authorize future purchase up to a stated ceiling value, actual expenditures generally occur only when agencies issue orders and obligate funding.

At present, the available evidence suggests two things can simultaneously be true: the contracts exist, and no $1.24 billion expenditure has occurred yet.

What remains unresolved is whether those contracts will ever be funded, whether any orders will be placed, and how HHS and CDC intend to approach COVID-19 vaccine procurement in the coming respiratory season.

Questions submitted to both CDC and HHS seeking clarification on the contracts’ status, whether any funds have been obligated, whether any orders have been issued, and whether the agencies intend to maintain or cancel the agreements went unanswered.

As of publication, neither agency had publicly provided detailed answers beyond Kennedy’s statement.

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