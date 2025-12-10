0:00 -3:04

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) today filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of “abuse of authority and undermining of the public health.”

The New York Times called the move “an all but certainly futile bid” to charge Kennedy with imperiling public health and scientific and medical progress.

The Times and other outlets reported that Stevens lacks the support of Democratic leadership and that the measure would be unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland called the move a “pathetic partisan” attempt by a member of the “vaccine confederacy” that is less concerned about children’s health than it is in maintaining the medical establishment status quo.

Holland said:

“I hope the secretary ignores this distraction and continues the good work he’s been doing on behalf of millions of children who deserve better than flimsy clinical trials and inadequate safety monitoring of vaccines known to cause serious harm to some children. “Children’s Health Defense is grateful for the accomplishments Kennedy has overseen since he took office, including changes to the Hep B and COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for children, a commitment to thoroughly investigate all possible causes of autism, including vaccines, and an exhaustive review of the childhood vaccine schedule.”

Andrew Nixon, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), defended Kennedy’s record while at the helm of the agency. Nixon said Kennedy “remains focused on improving Americans’ health and lowering costs, not on partisan theatrics designed to elevate standing in a failing, third-rate Senate bid.”

In September, Stevens called on Kennedy to resign and vowed to submit articles of impeachment.

Stevens’ top campaign donor is AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group, according to Open Secrets. The top industries that supported her campaign were securities and investments, real estate, lawyers, and health professionals — which gave donations totalling between about $154,000 and $99,000.

Kennedy has been causing a shakeup in the world of public health since taking office earlier this year, overseeing several controversial moves.

Under Kennedy’s watch, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee recommended changes to the childhood immunization schedule — ending its recommendation that newborns born to healthy mothers get the Hep B shot and eliminating its universal COVID-19 shot recommendation.

Federal health agencies have seen major personnel shake-ups, announced plans to study the root causes of autism, issued a warning to pregnant women about the dangers of taking Tylenol, taken action against unlicensed fluoride supplements from the market, and begun phasing out some food dyes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced it was investigating the safety of the RSV shots given to newborns.

Last week, a leaked FDA memo linked the COVID-19 shots to 10 child deaths. On Tuesday, the agency announced it would investigate adult deaths linked to the shot.

