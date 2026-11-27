It’s time for the thousands injured by antidepressants to demand the FDA provide “clear, honest warnings,” so future patients and doctors know the drugs’ full risks, drug safety advocate Kim Witczak told The Defender. Witczak has launched a petition to pressure the FDA and NIH by showing them that antidepressant injuries are real and far from rare. “Collectively, people’s stories create data points that should be worthy of at least investigating.”

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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

It’s time for the thousands injured by antidepressants to demand the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provide “clear, honest warnings,” so future patients and doctors know the drugs’ full risks, according to drug safety advocate Kim Witczak.

Hundreds upon hundreds of people in the U.S. — including teens and children — have experienced injuries they were never warned about after taking antidepressants, Witczak told The Defender.

In an interview this week, Witczak also explained why she recently launched the Antidepressant Injury Petition.

Antidepressant injury refers to “serious, lasting changes in brain function, nerves, and body systems” caused by serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), or serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), according to the petition website.

Examples include sexual dysfunction, emotional numbness, brain fog, memory issues, worsening depression, severe anxiety, social withdrawal, feeling detached from reality and severe inner restlessness.

Witczak, who worked in marketing, became a drug safety advocate in 2003 after her previously healthy husband suddenly committed suicide five weeks after his doctor prescribed Zoloft to help him sleep better.

There was nothing on the drug’s label to warn Witczak or her husband about the increased risk of suicide. And when Witczak told FDA authorities about her husband’s suicide, they told her that her husband’s story was “just an anecdote” and didn’t prove the drug caused his death, she wrote on Substack.

“It never made sense to me. Real-world lived experiences are not isolated incidents to be dismissed,” she wrote.

Witczak said that’s why she launched the petition. “There’s power in voices coming together. Anecdotes are data points. We’re coming into a world where everybody’s starting to connect the dots.”

The petition is intended to pressure the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by showing them that antidepressant injuries are real and far from rare.

It asks the FDA to add prominent warnings to antidepressants and their informational leaflets about the risks of antidepressant injury, including that the injury may continue or worsen even after the patient stops taking the drug.

The petition also calls on the FDA to require drugmakers to send a letter to healthcare providers alerting them to the injury risks and the need for informed consent. And it asks the NIH to fund research into the underlying physical causes of antidepressant injury and non-psychoactive medical treatments for those injured.

People injured by antidepressants, parents of children who were injured by antidepressants and surviving family members of those who committed suicide after starting on an antidepressant can all sign the petition.

Over 800 people have already signed the petition. Witczak said she’s going to send it to the FDA and NIH once it reaches 5,000 signatures.

UK adds boxed warning for PSSD

In 2004, the FDA added a suicide risk warning for antidepressants when used by children and teens. But the agency still hasn’t issued warnings for many antidepressant injuries, including post-SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD) and emotional numbing.

The FDA label for some SSRIs, including Zoloft, lists sexual dysfunction as a possible side effect. However, the label fails to state that the dysfunction can continue after discontinuing the drug and that it may be permanent.

The U.S. is an outlier among its peer nations when it comes to failing to warn patients about PSSD, according to psychiatrist Dr. David Healy.

Healy is one of the U.K.’s foremost experts on antidepressants. He has studied SSRIs for 40 years as a researcher, clinician and consultant for Big Pharma and published roughly 10 studies on PSSD.

In 2018, Healy helped submit a citizen petition calling for PSSD warnings on antidepressants to the European Medicines Agency, U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Health Canada, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the FDA.

“The European Medicines Agency included a first mention of the problem on drug labels within months, and Health Canada, the U.K.’s MHRA and Australia’s TGA followed quickly — but over eight years later, FDA still hasn’t moved.”

He said that Witczak’s petition comes at a good time. On Oct. 15, the U.K. strengthened its safety warnings for antidepressants by adding a boxed warning about suicide risks to patient information leaflets. Doctors and pharmacists are asked to discuss these risks with patients when treatment begins and when doses change or are reviewed.

The new U.K. rules also add the term PSSD to patient information leaflets and warn that the condition can continue even after the patient stops taking the medication.

Witczak said she hopes the U.K.’s recent action and the new petition will push the FDA to also finally add PSSD to its warnings.

PSSD can start within days of a first dose of an antidepressant or much later, Healy said. “It happens for all ages, both sexes, all ethnic groups.”

He said:

“It commonly lasts for years or decades and doesn’t necessarily ever go away, but the reason to push for research is there are enough recoveries to know that the damage is not permanent and we should be able to turn things around much quicker than just waiting for a natural recovery.”

Healy added, “There is also a Nobel Prize to be won for whoever comes up with an answer — understanding these conditions will tell us things about pharmacology we do not now know.”

‘It’s hard to argue with people’s stories’

When people sign the antidepressant injury petition, they are invited to detail the side effects they experienced from the drugs.

“It’s about people’s lived experiences of injury that are not included in the warnings,” Witczak said.

She said she hopes people’s accounts can serve as a starting point for NIH research into the injuries — and how to help those injured.

Documenting people’s experiences serves a larger purpose of helping those injured — or those who lost loved ones to suicide from antidepressants — to know that they are not alone. “Because for a lot of people who’ve been living with it, they feel like no one’s listening,” Witczak said.

The problem of antidepressant injury has gathered momentum. “There are online communities that are talking about the issue.”

PSSD Reddit, the largest and most active online forum, has more than 20,000 members, according to the PSSD Network.

Following her husband Woody’s death, Witczak founded Woody Matters, a patient safety advocacy initiative, to raise awareness about antidepressant risks and the need for informed consent.

In October 2004, the FDA required antidepressant manufacturers to add a black box warning about increased suicidal thoughts and behavior in children and adolescents.

Witczak continued advocating for stronger warnings — and for all ages. In May 2007, the FDA expanded its warning to include young adults ages 18-24.

Her years of advocacy have taught her that “it’s hard to argue with people’s stories,” she said. “Collectively, people’s stories create data points that should be worthy of at least investigating.”

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