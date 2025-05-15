The Defender

AJR
23m

“The virus is transmitted through bodily fluids, most often via intimate contact such as sex or sharing intravenous (IV) drug equipment. Being an IV drug user is the most common risk factor for the disease.”

God knows that newborns are, well highly active “sexually” and also heavy “intravenous drug addicts!” WTH?

Is there any good reason to be subjecting newborns to this “Hep-B” shot?

None whatsoever! Unfortunately most people don’t ask what their newborns are injected with so, “what they hey,” why not? May as well inject them with?

With anything and everything that’ll make a “BUCK!” Which is exactly why so many people / newborns and young adults are so sickly!

Ask any doctor what they inject their newborns with? I guarantee you they’ll answer “nothing!” None, not one injection let alone the “HEP-B Injection!”

As a species, we’ve done this to ourselves! Not necessarily patients, mainly doctors and hospitals, etc! Shame on, each and every one of them, who see $$$$$ signs over humanity!

May God Bless America and The Entire World!

AJR

