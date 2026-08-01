The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
8h

The co-founder of the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. super PAC is a Steve Bannon and MAGA media ally

https://www.mediamatters.org/steve-bannon/co-founder-robert-f-kennedy-jr-super-pac-steve-bannon-and-maga-media-ally

https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/03/politics/maha-midterms-rfk-tony-lyons

Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

Steve Bannon was close to Epstein too....

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture