Embattled Canadian physician Dr. Charles Hoffe said it was “apparent” to him, in the first months following the 2021 rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, “that these shots were more dangerous than COVID.”

A growing number of Hoffe’s previously healthy vaccinated patients were experiencing vaccine-related injuries and conditions. Many of them had received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“The first harm that I saw in my patients was neurological injuries,” Hoffe said during this week’s edition of “The Defender In-Depth.”

Hoffe said:

“The predominant symptom was pain or weakness or altered sensation somewhere in their body. There were people who had terrible light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, and paralysis of various nerves. Another died suddenly, 24 days after vaccination ‘with no medical explanation for his sudden death.’”

One patient, a 38-year-old mother of four, experienced five cranial nerve palsies and anaphylaxis. Hoffe said her symptoms began 15 minutes after getting vaccinated, and she “remains paralyzed to this day.”

“Her life has been ruined by it,” Hoffe said.

Increasingly alarmed about his patients’ health, Hoffe said he decided to act. “I didn’t know how to treat this,” he said. “And so, I wrote to our public health officer to ask what this was doing and how, as a family doctor, I should be treating this.”

But instead of an investigation into vaccine safety, Hoffe’s concerns prompted the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC) to launch an investigation against him — a case that was finally dropped earlier this month, but not before significant damage to Hoffe’s medical practice and his family.

“The college here sought to discredit me and use me as a public example to intimidate every other doctor out there into silent compliance,” Hoffe said. “The punishment is in the process” — a process that has “already accomplished its aim.”

‘This was not about truth or science or medicine. This was just politics.’

Hoffe said the response to his April 2021 letter to Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry was “denial, that this is not from the vaccine.”

“The first reaction was to refer this to a vaccine safety specialist, who I then had a telephone meeting with who, without any investigation of any of my patients whatsoever, told me that every vaccine injury that I’d seen, they were all coincidences, that they couldn’t possibly be from the vaccines because these vaccines were safe and effective,” Hoffe said.

According to Hoffe, the denials were “medically and logically and ethically absurd” because, without any other plausible medical explanation, vaccine injury could not be ruled out.

After this call, CPSBC and other provincial medical boards in Canada sent warning letters “to every doctor across Canada,” Hoffe said. The letter warned doctors that “if they are guilty of misinformation about COVID or the COVID vaccines, they will be investigated and, if necessary, disciplined.”

Hoffe said CPSBC also began “publicly denying” everything he said in his open letter, “just lying in order to discredit me.”

Hoffe’s employer at the time, Interior Health, where Hoffe had performed emergency medicine for over 30 years, then revoked his hospital privileges. “They’d given me a gag order because they had tagged me as a spreader of misinformation,” Hoffe said. Hoffe was subsequently banned from the emergency room and was promised a hearing “within 14 days,” but to this day, they “still haven’t done that.”

“This was not about truth or science or medicine. This was just politics,” Hoffe said. As an example, he cited CPSBC’s charge that Hoffe had posted “misinformation on social media.”

“I really enjoyed that accusation because I’ve never in my life ever put anything on social media,” Hoffe said. The accusation was likely prompted by his open letter going viral, he said. “It went everywhere. It went across the world because it gave statistics and it was real-life evidence.”



‘Public thought all the doctors must be on board because no one said a word’

Hoffe said the main purpose of CPSBC’s investigation and the subsequent case against him was to threaten “every other doctor out there into silence by basically warning them that they would be investigated and disciplined if they dared to disagree with public health.”

This amounted to “effectively shutting down freedom of speech for the medical community in order to create this illusion of consensus,” Hoffe said. “All the doctors thought that all the other doctors must be on board because no one said a word. And the public thought all the doctors must be on board because no one said a word.”

He realized he couldn’t defend himself against the CPSBC’s accusations on freedom of speech grounds. Instead, he and his attorney, Lee Turner, decided to fight the charges on the basis of science — and through the recruitment of “world-class doctors and scientists” to serve as witnesses on his behalf.

“When these testimonies were presented and the college saw the evidence that was stacked against them, they applied for judicial notice” — a legal doctrine that designates statements recognized as “so notorious, well-known, or authoritatively attested” as indisputable facts.

“Judicial notice is a legal tactic that had been massively misused in Canada during the pandemic to pervert justice,” Hoffe said. “It’s an absolutely tyrannical way of burying evidence.”

Despite CPSBC’s efforts to stymie Hoffe’s testimony and witnesses, the tribunal that was to hear the case declined to grant CPSBC judicial notice for several of its key claims.

“They then just dropped everything because they simply realized they were massively outgunned. They didn’t have a leg to stand on,” Hoffe said.

Among the reasons CPSBC cited for dropping its case against Hoffe earlier this month was the “passage of time” and a material change in the circumstances surrounding the case. But Hoffe said the third reason CPSBC cited was “glaring.”

“They said that this process has already accomplished its aim, which was to act as a warning to every other doctor out there. And the wording they gave was, ‘It has succeeded as acting as a deterrent to the rest of the medical profession against misinformation,’” Hoffe said. “And so, the punishment is in the process.”

Hoffe said the case irreparably harmed his practice and his family, but he felt a responsibility to protect his patients and stand up for medical truth.

“I was not willing to change what I was doing for public opinion. I did what I did because it was morally right and I wasn’t doing what I was doing because I wanted to be applauded by anyone. It is the duty of doctors to protect their patients and to protect the public at large. And that is simply what I was doing,” Hoffe said.

