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Lise McLain's avatar
Lise McLain
Sep 29

Hi!

I relate to this person's dilemma, too.

My husband fell on the bathroom floor on May 17, 2021, and it was obvious that he needed

sutures so I called the ambulance so that could happen. He was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine. He was NOT sick - no symptoms whatsoever. Just needed sutures from the fall.

Instead, he was given a "fake" PCR test and declared to have "fake" covid and transferred to a "newly" created covid unit and locked up for 9 days UNTIL I could figure out how to get him released. It was a "hostile" environment. We accused the hospital of kidnapping, human trafficking, and body snatching in the 15 page document that was created requesting an investigation, and sent to the Maine AG, our representative, and the "local" sheriff. What happened! NOTHING!

Thank you!

Lise from Maine (former licensed clinician).

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Amy's avatar
Amy
Sep 29

And the doctors and public health people want to know how they can regain the trust of patients.

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