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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
4h

Who highjacked the Defender? Of course there's no reason for panic because there is no virus.

Read what happens if you spend time on a toxic waste dump where thair is filled with mercury vapor and toxic smoke.....and the media propagandizes the event as an 'outbreak' and all the tools and talking heads, like John Campbell and the Defender, are ordered to play along again. The only things that spreads is your BullSh*t.

https://thehfdf.substack.com/p/the-hanta-hype-or-a-tale-of-bird

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