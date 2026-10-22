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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
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Saw this, passing it on - a Pfizer injection, gives lucky you, 158,000 diseases, probably much the same with Moderna and the other vaccine makers too, but where all modern illnesses originate from now: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533

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