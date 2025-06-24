The Defender

Who knows what went on in the jury room or outside of court to these jurors.. Anybody with common sense could haver seen the hospital killed her, but the jury was not listening to TRUTH, they were listening to somebody's LIES or threats or pay offs.. Its a LEGAL system not a justice system, its a reason why Lady Legal has a blindfold on, she is blind to justice.. The Old English word "lagu" primarily means "law" or "rule" The legal system or Law is how they RUILE or CONTROL..

Nowadays we are asked to sign an electronic signature pad to indicate our general consent to treatment, without even being given a paper copy of the consent form to read.

My spouse does not insist on a paper copy to review. Nor are they likely to cross out the portions to which they do not consent. "We have no choice," they say.

But we do have choices. Insist on a paper copy and cross out the parts to which you do not consent. Write in explicitly the things you do not want. And get a copy for your records.

I was recently at an event where I had to sign a general medical release and consent for them to provide emergency care if needed. I explicitly wrote "no vaccines" on my form.

