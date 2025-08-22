The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Albrecht's avatar
Sharon Albrecht
3h

I support this legislation!! Better late than never!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
4hEdited

Applause for what is, nowadays, a bold move. Legally and historically the proposal to withdraw federal funding reflects three weakenings in our nation. (1) Legally, (a) School administrators that refuse religious exemption, operating on public funds no less, are acting unconstitutionally. Throw the blokes in jail. (b) Why are they above the law? People are incarcerated for far less. People in power are too protected, too shielded from punishment. (2) Historically, in the early 1960's when schools refused to integrate,President Johnson by Jove made them integrate. Who has not seen the film of schoolchild Ruby Bridges, and subsequently Leona Tate, Tessie Prevost, and Gail Etienne entering a white elementary school with the necessary armed protection? The school's policy of segregation was unconstitutional. Thus began school integration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture