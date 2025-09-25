The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen's avatar
Jan Ravensbergen
7m

Ah, the “But we were only following orders” defence (defense, for those who prefer American spelling).

Adolf Eichmann used it, for example.

Throw the book at them‼️

Through YouTube and elsewhere (think torquing of search results, as noted above, just for starters) Team Google has proven party and/or perpetrator to a terrifying range of uncounted atrocities during the Plandemic. Likely more than we can even imagine at this stage of discovery (yes, that’s a deliberately invoked legal term).

Spiking medical information and advice that could have and would have and should have saved countless lives and avoided many of the horrific mRNA injuries, again this is just for starters.

The ‘demonetizations’ — oh what a soft, focus-grouped PR term, suggested perhaps by the Big pHarma mercenaries at the Vaccine Confidence Project ‼️⁉️ — were wielded as a devastating Goliath vs David economic weapon of war, unleashed daily to brutally suppress truth and human life.

Evil‼️

Used, for example, against Bret Weinstein & Heather Heying ( Dark Horse Podcast) in a way that instantly nuked about half their income, as I recall it from a Bret podcast…

Many, many, many, many, many more similar examples.

Will all the videos that were dropped be restored? With an explanatory note?

Podcasters were cowed & terrified, only the more courageous daring to tippy-toe around what the prolific and mouthy (in a good way) Viva Frei called “the jibby-jabs.”

💥 The required reckoning has barely begun. 💥

Bottom line, and I repeat:

Throw the book at them‼️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rose Woodruff's avatar
Rose Woodruff
41m

Convenient finger pointing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture