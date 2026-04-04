The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
truthseeker's avatar
truthseeker
2d

This should be front page news and one of the stories carried by mainstream media as it affects all of us.

Reply
Share
Paul Barbara's avatar
Paul Barbara
2d

And the practice of spraing Glyphosate on grains just before harvest to simplify harvesting should be banned immediately. Bread, cereals, beer - all get a soaking with the poison just before harvest, ensuring high levels in 'foods' processed from them. There's more than one way to dramatically reduce the population.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture