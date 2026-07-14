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Greg Hill's avatar
Greg Hill
39m

"COVID-19 shots are still recommended for adults 75 and over, high-risk individuals, [and] residents of long-term care facilities" because they want to kill off as many of those people as possible as quickly as possible.

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Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
8m

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

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