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Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
Oct 7

Weird how they refuse to mandate vitamin D supplements. That at least would be more effective than flu shots. And for more than only the flu.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
Oct 7

When does the flu shot end? ZERO research showing it is effective, although plenty showing that the more shots you get, the more likely you are to get the flu -- along with plenty of AE's.

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