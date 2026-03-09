The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2h

we have GMO bugs for DECADES, the entire genetics development started with exactly that. It is already a total disaster that GMO bugs are equally being used to produce old style vaccines, and in particular the new GENETICALLY MODIFYING bugs used to produce synthetic genetic material for covid shot.. But there is yet another catastrophe out there, and of course the near Epstein friends the 2 world geneticists, Church and Venter, are involved in that 'theoretical scenario', straight out of Satnford...

Reply
Share
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
1h

It is urgent that we humans realize that science and technology are taking us where THEY want to go, we are not getting a vote. We have to stay informed so we can vote at the ballot box and in the marketplace against such dangers as GMMs and GOF and geoengineering ... the list is already long. We can accomplish all that is needed by https://livingwelllocally.substack.com/p/the-wellness-economy

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture