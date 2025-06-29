The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
1h

Eugenics is a dirty business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2h

one of your recent posts about the possible mandatory wearables, as expressed by Sec. RFK Jr. caused me to literally explode, in terms of crimes RFK is diving into, on the very same people, who chose him. I left a very critical comment, which now disappeared, and the very same post allows now to comment only for paid subscribers, which I'm not. Well, this is VERY disappointing to see this from you, apparent freedom fighter. I think RFK Jr. is DECEIVING everyone and becoming a REAL DANGER to everyone. PLEASE NOTE THAT, or let him know that he is no more welcome to guide anyone to a better health with his+Palantirs+SG wearables.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture