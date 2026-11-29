Beyond direct investments by Anthropic and the Gates Foundation in health- and vaccine-related AI initiatives exists a web of nonprofits with ties to both. Several of those nonprofits are led by figures who previously held roles in the Gates Foundation or other Gates-linked organizations. Sayer Ji, chairman of the Global Wellness Forum, has investigated the AI-health nexus, including the Anthropic-Gates Foundation partnership. He told The Defender that “the relationship between commercial expansion, information control and the institutions being built to oversee both” deserves scrutiny.

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by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Anthropic’s record-setting $81 billion initial public offering (IPO) last week generated significant fanfare and media attention. Hidden in the fine print of the company’s IPO documents is a long-term ambition to become a major player in drugs and vaccines.

As The Defender reported, these ambitions include a four-year, $200-million partnership with the Gates Foundation, plus a broader web of pharma- and vaccine-related initiatives, investments in vaccine passport technology, and a network of shared investors and executives with links to Bill Gates.

Separately, the Gates Foundation is also targeting the artificial intelligence (AI) health space. In September, the foundation announced plans to spend at least $1 billion over two years on AI initiatives involving healthcare and vaccine development.

The spending is part of a pledge the foundation made last year to “double spending” until 2045 — amounting to a total of $200 billion — “to accelerate progress on saving and improving lives.”

Beyond direct investments by Anthropic and the Gates Foundation in health- and vaccine-related AI initiatives exists a web of nonprofits that maintain ties to both.

Several of those nonprofits are led by figures who previously held roles in the Gates Foundation or other Gates-linked organizations.

Sayer Ji, chairman of the Global Wellness Forum and founder of GreenMedInfo, has extensively investigated the AI-health nexus, including the Anthropic-Gates Foundation partnership.

Ji told The Defender that “the relationship between commercial expansion, information control and the institutions being built to oversee both” deserves scrutiny.

This includes the work of nonprofits, startups, biotechnology firms and investment funds that purport to work in the public interest, but which rely heavily on funding and personnel from entities such as the Gates Foundation.

Ji said some of these firms are developing or funding projects ranging from digital vaccine passports to AI-driven bots that detect so-called medical “misinformation.” These projects are part of a broader effort that includes figures like Gates who are attempting to steer AI toward their pharma and business priorities.

“The central question is not simply whether AI is dangerous or useful. It is who gets to define the danger, write the rules and control access to the technology,” Ji said.

The Gates-linked vaccine web: from Operation Warp Speed to the Intercept Fund

In June, Anthropic and Gates helped launch the Intercept Fund, a $500 million initiative for preventing respiratory infections. Intercept said it seeks to develop products and technologies that could reduce the impact of future outbreaks.

Intercept’s advisers include: former U.S. Food and Drug Administration vaccine head Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D.; Moncef Slaoui, a former Operation Warp Speed adviser and GSK vaccines executive; Dr. Luciana Borio of ARCH Venture Partners, who served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force; and Keith Klugman, M.D., Ph.D., Gates Foundation director of pneumonia and pandemic preparedness programs.

Marks was accused of trying to stymie a National Institutes of Health study of people injured by the COVID-19 shots. Last year, he was accused of withholding vaccine-injury data from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when he took office.

Marks also took credit for creating Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership that facilitated and accelerated the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

Another Intercept adviser, Rachel Glennerster, Ph.D., is affiliated with the Gates-funded Center for Global Development, whose research influenced the vaccine-purchasing efforts of the Gates-linked Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Intercept adviser Chris Gagliardi, Ph.D., is affiliated with Sanofi Ventures, the pharma giant’s investment arm. The Gates Foundation has supported Sanofi projects on low-cost inactivated polio vaccines and temperature-stable vaccine technology.

Companies on Intercept’s customer advisory board include Anthropic, JPMorganChase, Meta, Mastercard and payment processor Stripe.

During the pandemic, Stripe banned Children’s Health Defense and other organizations that questioned the government’s COVID-19 pandemic policies from its payment platforms.

Flu Lab contributed $10 million to WHO COVID response fund

Other Intercept investors include the OpenAI Foundation and Flu Lab.

Flu Lab, launched by Lucy Page Southworth, wife of Google co-founder Larry Page, has supported flu vaccine research, disease surveillance and infection-prevention technology.

The organization’s leadership includes CEO Casey Wright, who previously developed a philanthropic program to increase flu vaccination, and Chief Technology Officer Julie Schafer, previously chief of staff at the U.S. government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which funded Moderna’s mRNA vaccine development efforts.

Flu Lab has extensive ties to Gates. In 2018, it worked with the then-Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on a $12 million universal flu vaccine initiative. In 2020, Flu Lab contributed $10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response fund.

Flu Lab also participates in a consortium of universal flu-vaccine funders alongside the Gates-funded PATH, formerly known as the Program for Appropriate Technology in Health.

In May, Flu Lab and the Gates-founded Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) were among the investors in a $353 million Global Health Security Fund launched in May by the Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC).

Gates helped establish GHIC and its investment arm, the Global Health Investment Fund, in 2012.

The fund, backed by BARDA funding, also counts pharma giant Eli Lilly and MITRE — a “cloak-and-dagger R&D shop” that helped develop COVID-19 vaccine passports — among its investors.

In 2021, CEPI launched “The 100 Days Mission,” an initiative to “potentially contain outbreaks before they spiral out of control.” Gates Foundation officials sit on CEPI’s board of directors and Scientific Advisory Committee.

Gates funds AI tools to challenge people’s vaccine beliefs

Separate Gates Foundation-funded AI initiatives extend to vaccine-related messaging. A 2025 grant to Cornell University supports research, led by psychologist Gordon Pennycook, Ph.D., examining whether a large-language-model tool can counter so-called vaccine “misinformation” by persuading people to change their beliefs.

Pennycook helped develop an AI platform offering personalized conversations intended to increase parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children for HPV, and DebunkBot, a “conspiracy-busting AI” tech aimed at challenging people’s vaccine beliefs.

The Gates Foundation has also given grants to Danish firm Evaxion to develop AI-generated polio vaccines, and to Surgo Health for an AI project in Pakistan that interviewed mothers about childhood vaccinations to understand why parents vaccinate their children or not.

Surgo co-founder and CEO Sema Sgaier previously worked for the Gates Foundation.

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