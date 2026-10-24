The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Be Concerned's avatar
Be Concerned
3d

"The court limited the plaintiffs’ four expert witnesses to video statements rather than in-person testimony, drawing objections from Stassen and others quoted in the article."

Sounds like the court has been paid off by Gates & the deep state. I don't look for anything to happen, though I'm glad for the lawsuit.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
3d

Take them down please

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture