The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tracy Sanders's avatar
Tracy Sanders
10m

Roblox is a pedophilia platform run for and by pedophiles. Facial recognition or none, no one should allow their child on Roblox.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture