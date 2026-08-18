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3hEdited

He never watched what aired. What is he criticizing? That piece gave tons of attention to leak-suggestive evidence. The written abd video pieces are both still available. Looks like they may have edited out his commentary for the video;

“President Trump weaponized this subject and made the very questioning of the origins of the virus radioactive for a lot of people.”

They didn't touch the science bits - which weren't his work anyway.

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3hEdited

The Nightline episode, "New details on COVID origins and Wuhan lab,” reported by Terry Moran, aired June 14, 2021. ABC still hosts the video;

https://abcnews.com/video/78263528/

ABC also published an accompanying 9½-minute written investigation, “Nature-based or lab leak? Unraveling the debate over the origins of COVID-19.” It was published the same day and explicitly promoted as the investigation that would air on Nightline.

The surviving ABC material is considerably more open to the lab-leak hypothesis than one might expect from Moran's later characterization of the issue. Among other things, the report:

acknowledged that no definitive origin had been established;

reported that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had collected coronaviruses from the abandoned Mojiang mine;

highlighted the virus in the mine that was approximately 96% genetically similar to SARS-CoV-2;

interviewed Jamie Metzl, who pointed to the extraordinary coincidence of an outbreak occurring in the same city as China's major coronavirus research laboratory;

reported that investigators were interested in whether Wuhan researchers could have accidentally contracted the virus;

noted that animal samples from the Wuhan market had tested negative, while environmental samples were positive;

reported that the Chinese government had not provided everything investigators wanted;

interviewed scientists who had changed their minds or were reconsidering the lab-leak possibility.

Someone edited Moran's piece. Moran say "Fauci."

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