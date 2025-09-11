The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holistic Health and Education's avatar
Holistic Health and Education
3h

I think cracking down on influencers who promote drugs with no mention of side effects is the bigger issue.

They have freedom of speech and can promote but also they should be honest of the side effects like the commercials have to do.

There shouldn’t be advertisements to begin with but the advertisements are comical to those conscious of the insanity.

Commercial of a happy family and it says “This will help with your diabetes!”…..End of commercial “May cause stomach ulcer, coma, or death” 🫠🤦🏻‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kellie.Beckett's avatar
Kellie.Beckett
3h

Sorry, any increase in advertising will never, ever cost drug manufacturers. All will be passed on to the consumer. Many who actually get the drugs prescribed to them ever REALLY pay attention to anything but the groovy music and dancing goons paid to promote move their drugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture