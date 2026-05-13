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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
2h

I am not a fan of chemical herbicides. That said, US forest lands are held specifically for timber production and USFS is managing according to current science. The science needs to change in light of known harms from chemical based agriculture/silviculture. There will be resistance.

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Wellness Pimp's avatar
Wellness Pimp
2h

Secretary Kennedy resolved this issue already

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