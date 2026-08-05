The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
2h

🥺😡🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture