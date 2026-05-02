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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
7m

"optimally fluoridated water" has ZERO Fluoride

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
11m

Good to have such studies analyzed. Thank you CHD.

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