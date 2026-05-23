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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
3h

More about Jeff Taubenberger

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/jeff-taubenberger-resurrected-spanish

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3h

many are leaving these days...

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