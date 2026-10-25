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Red-Pilled ER Nurse's avatar
Red-Pilled ER Nurse
1d

The burden of proof should fall on the pediatrician’s special interest group to prove that the pediatric vaccine schedule has been proven safe effective and necessary.

They cannot prove any such thing.

They rely on faith and have zero right to impose their faith on anyone else.

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
1d

May parental rights win.

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