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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Efforts to roll back childhood school vaccine requirements in Florida have stalled after lawmakers declined to advance a proposal that would have expanded exemptions and moved the state closer to eliminating several longstanding immunization mandates.

The proposal, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, was part of a broader campaign promoting medical freedom.

Since 2025, state officials have explored both legislative and regulatory changes to vaccine requirements for schoolchildren, making Florida a closely watched testing ground for efforts to loosen vaccine mandates.

The effort lost momentum in April when Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez declined to bring the issue before lawmakers during a special legislative session.

“There is some concern here, on my behalf, about children being in school without measles, mumps, polio, and chickenpox vaccines that have been working for decades,” Perez told reporters after the session.

Now supporters and critics alike wonder what’s next for Florida’s childhood school vaccine mandates.

‘The default setting should be freedom’

At the center of the debate was Senate Bill 1756, which would have created a “conscience-based” exemption for childhood immunizations in addition to existing medical and religious exemptions.

The proposed Medical Freedom Act would have prohibited vaccine manufacturers from offering financial incentives to healthcare providers for administering vaccines and barred providers from accepting them.

The proposal also sought to bar state mandates for mRNA-based vaccines and allow over-the-counter access to ivermectin. The legislation failed to advance in the House.

Public health experts argue that school vaccination requirements remain one of the most effective tools for preventing outbreaks of infectious disease in group settings such as classrooms.

Supporters of loosening mandates counter that vaccination decisions should rest primarily with parents rather than the state.

During a public hearing, health freedom advocate Larry Downs Jr. said, “The default setting should be freedom, not these corporate chemical vaccine injections.”

Opponents of the proposal, including educators, warned of the consequences of declining vaccination coverage.

Teacher Marion Fesmire reportedly told state officials she had witnessed severe cases of vaccine-preventable diseases while working overseas.

“I’ve seen kids with polio. I’ve seen blind kids. I’ve seen kids die before they’re even 10 years old,” she said.

The proposed bill is one of hundreds in “anti-science” legislation introduced throughout the U.S. in recent years, according to The Associated Press.

‘Nearly half a century’ of ‘struggle’

The debate has unfolded against a backdrop of continued concern over infectious disease trends. Florida reported one of the higher measles case counts in the nation this year, according to state and federal health tracking data, intensifying scrutiny of proposals that could weaken vaccination requirements.

A 2025 survey conducted by KFF and The Washington Post found that 81% of parents nationally support requirements for some school vaccines, even as political divisions over public health policy remain pronounced following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, according to the Daily Caller, a secret poll conducted in October 2025 by President Donald Trump’s longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio found that 73% of voters said they had concerns about childhood vaccine mandates, and 90% of voters expressed concern about the pharmaceutical industry’s corrupting influence. The poll was never released.

Some advocates for eliminating mandates argue the latest setback reflects a failure in government.

Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who legally tried to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida, blamed faulty leadership for allowing what he called “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction” to continue.

“If Governor DeSantis had the courage to stop mRNA by enforcing the law and stopping this mass murder, it would be a lot easier to force the legislature to stop mandating any so-called vaccine,” he said. “The game is to distract people from the simple fact that most people they know will have shortened lifespans due to mRNA injections. If the Governor told the truth and acted nobody would want to be anywhere near forcing injections of any kind.”

Other long-time anti-mandate advocates say the effort remains part of a decades-long movement.

Barbara Loe Fisher, co-founder and president of the National Vaccine Information Center, told The Defender the fight is not over.

“The struggle to protect liberty has been going on for 250 years in America,” she said. “The effort to end vaccine mandates in Florida and every other state in the U.S. has been going on for nearly half a century and is part of that larger struggle. It is a marathon, not a sprint. Never give in and never give up.”

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