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Allen
2h

Tyranny doesn't get rolled back by courts/legislature and political apparatchiks that are part and parcel of the tyrannical system. That's not how it works.

Do not rely on any politician or bureaucrat to ever do the right thing. Get organized and take direct control over your lives- that's the only way. All unjust acts must be fiercely rejected. If coercive poisoning of children isn't the prime example of an unjust act I don't know what is.

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