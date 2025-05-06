The Defender

Ehfoundation
7h

Why has the Military Industrial Complex been allowed to Commit Crimes Against Humanity Worldwide Why are the Rest of the States U$@, Inc in on Toxic Aerosol Geoenginerring Chemtrail Spraying Over Everything Natural DEPOPULATION Agendas supported by US Citizens Taxpayer Funds Laundered Worldwide Brain Dead Brain Controlled 5G Stupid Sheeple Going Along With Power Control Agendas Over Them Humanity Nature Killing Sunlight The Dimming Covering Up GOD Let's Pray

Light2theWorld
3h

The first of many states and countries to do this…if we choose to make it so. ✨🙏🌏🕊️

