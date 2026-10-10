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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
Oct 10

Vaccine Contents:

But that was the past... Medicine has improved, you say!

Well, let's examine the vaccine contents, shall we?

Would parents still say yes, if the doctors said...Today, we will be injecting your child with aluminum, formaldehyde, beta-propiolactone (known to cause CANCER), Glutaraldehyde, MSG, aborted fetal DNA fragments, animal cells, mercury, phenol/ phenoxyethanol [2-PE], polysorbate 80 & 20 - Tri(n) butylphosphate, and pig circo viruses (PCV-1), and that's only to name a few!

Source: https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/ingredients/

From: https://www.revelation1823.net/vaccination-history (Vaccine contents chapter)

Thank you, Defender!

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Allen's avatar
Allen
Oct 10

Folks in the health freedom movement need to quit using the language of the oppressor.

What we are talking about here is mass poisoning of children. What we are talking about here is medical personnel (I hate to even call them that as they are nothing more than corporate nodes) doing permanent damage to young people by injecting them with these poisons.

How this needs to be framed is as child abuse for that is exactly what it is.

This isn't simply a matter of "informed choice" or "parental rights" this is about preventing children from being abused just as you would protect them from a pedophile or someone who physically beat children.

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