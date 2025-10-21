The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew lawson's avatar
Andrew lawson
25m

Bill Gates and all his satanic friends need jailing permanently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
1hEdited

What a bunch of utterly moronic psychopaths these WEF/WHO supporter Scourge are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture