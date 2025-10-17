The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JudyC's avatar
JudyC
1h

Bravo, Florida! Once again leading the way…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
1h

Only in this freak show corrupted health system would be need a bill to look at a medical intervention as 'possible cause'...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture