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SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
Oct 3

Another stellar specimen - Grand jury says Florida AG James Uthmeier was in ‘position of authority’ in $10 million Medicaid scandal

https://www.cltampa.com/news/grand-jury-says-florida-ag-james-uthmeier-was-in-position-of-authority-in-10-million-medicaid-scandal/

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 4

As a pharmacist, I read the 49-page complaint with professional curiosity, and one part of it genuinely sticks: the Janine Small quote. Whatever your view of the case's merits, that on-the-record statement — that transmission wasn't tested — created a real communications wound, because the "protect others" messaging was everywhere.

Where I get cautious is the pharmacovigilance arithmetic. The complaint leans hard on the 158,893 adverse-event reports and 1,223 deaths in Pfizer's database as of February 2021. Those are spontaneous reports, not confirmed causal events — the same kind of data I use in medication-safety work, and the first thing I was taught is that reports ≠ signals. Both sides of this debate routinely mangle that distinction.

The more interesting legal question, to me, is narrower: what did the internal safety-review documents show about myocarditis when Bourla was saying "no material safety risks," and does a state consumer-protection claim pierce the PREP Act shield? If Florida survives removal to federal court, that question alone could reshape how manufacturers word benefit-risk claims for future EUA products.

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