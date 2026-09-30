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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Sep 30

My opinion - any platform, newspaper, online news service - that allows commercials for drugs is unreliable. That is how they get (most or all of) their income. I think any commercials for drugs should be forbidden, both for over the counter and for prescription drugs.

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Graphite 🇨🇦's avatar
Graphite 🇨🇦
Oct 2

Most of the medical misinformation (ie - lies) are propagated by our governments! - So where do we go from there? 🤔

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