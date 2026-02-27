0:00 -4:10

by Jill Erzen

Congress has introduced a bill that would make federally funded mobile vaccination units a permanent part of U.S. public health law.

The Federal Investment in Grants for Health Transportation and Flu-vaccination Local Units Act of 2026 (FIGHT FLU Act) would allow federal officials to use taxpayer dollars — with no set spending limit — to buy vehicles, equipment and vaccines and deploy them in communities across the country.

The bill would amend the Public Health Service Act — the federal statute that gives the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) authority to enforce quarantines, prevent the spread of communicable diseases, plan for epidemics and respond to public health emergencies nationwide.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Jennifer Kiggans (R-Va.) introduced the measure this month. “I am fighting back against dangerous changes coming out of Washington that undermine vaccine confidence and put kids at risk,” Gottheimer said in a statement.

If passed, the bill would “establish a demonstration program to award grants to States to improve the provision of recommended immunizations for children, adolescents, and adults through the use of mobile vaccination units.”

The HHS secretary would oversee the program and send federal funds to states.

“We need to bring health care to people — not expect them to fight traffic, miss work, or skip care altogether,” Gottheimer said. “The FIGHT FLU Act is about improving access and making it easier to save lives.”

The bill refers to flu vaccines directly only in its title. It does not specify if the vaccines administered through mobile units must be recommended by the federal government.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reduced the number of vaccines recommended for all children from 17 to 11. Several vaccines were moved from “recommended for all children” to a “shared clinical decision-making” model.

A growing number of states have said they will reject the revised CDC schedule and instead follow the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) 2026 guidance. The AAP recommends routine vaccination against 18 diseases.

The proposed bill authorizes “such sums as may be necessary” for fiscal year 2027, leaving total funding to federal officials. By Sept. 30, 2027, the HHS secretary would have to report to Congress on the program’s results and advise whether lawmakers should continue or expand it.

Lawmakers introduced the new mobile unit bill after a congressional investigation found major failures in the federal government’s response to the last pandemic, according to Jon Fleetwood on Substack.

Investigators concluded that federal agencies supported high-risk gain-of-function research tied to the likely lab origin of COVID-19, promoted policies that lacked solid evidence, suppressed dissenting views, accelerated vaccine authorizations under political pressure, and failed to prevent massive relief fraud.

The report also described obstruction of congressional oversight, including deleted records and withheld evidence.

The FIGHT FLU Act is under review in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

Congress directing billions toward pandemic planning

The proposal comes as Congress directs billions of dollars toward flu-centered pandemic planning.

In the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, lawmakers approved at least $5.5 billion for pandemic and outbreak preparedness in fiscal year 2026, even though no pandemic has been declared.

The law sets aside more than $300 million specifically for flu pandemic preparation and response. This includes vaccine development, antiviral drugs, medical supplies, diagnostics and surveillance.

The act allows funds to remain available until they are spent. It also allows the government to fund the construction or renovation of private facilities if officials determine more flu vaccine manufacturing capacity is needed.

The legislative push coincides with ongoing flu activity nationwide. The CDC reports that seasonal flu activity remains elevated across the country.

