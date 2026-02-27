The Defender

Vonu
5h

In 1976, my RN mother talked me into getting a Swine flu shot with her. Later that day, I developed the most severe pain I'd ever felt in my lower left back, and she took me to the hospital. After spending the night in the hospital with a decreasing Valium drip following a diagnosis of Guillain-Barre syndrome, the next morning I was waiting next to the nurse's station for my mother to finish a consult with the attending and releasing physician. The head nurse told me that I should consider myself lucky to be alive, because they'd had patients come in with less severe symptoms than mine that went to the morgue, and that I should never take another vaccine. I have followed that nurse's advice faithfully.

James C Hughes III
3h

The mobile flu act is yet another leftist scam to enforce mandates for vaccines and other harmful government enforced so-called health programs.

