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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
2h

Anthony Fauci and Scott Gottlieb welcomed the antiviral pill, Tecovirimat, also known as Tpoxx, that has never been tested in humans with Smallpox. Now we see Deaths rising at FAERS

https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/tecovirimat-tpoxx-monkeypox-drug

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
3h

Viruses do not exist, only poisons.

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