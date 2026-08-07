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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
12h

Much appreciate what the plaintiff doctors are doing for freedom of professional practice. It's as important as patient freedom of choice on treatment. One size does NOT fit all in medicine.

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Laurie Bonaventura Brigges's avatar
Laurie Bonaventura Brigges
14h

ROb Bonta is the biggest fraudster up there with his partner in crime Newscum. He should be banned from holding govt office. He and his wife are conspirators against the people of this once beautiful state. Jail them.

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