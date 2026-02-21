The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2h

"During the Feb. 13 hearing, Murphy asked for clarification about the legal implications of moving some vaccines to the shared decision-making category."

some 'vaccines' are ABSOLUTELY NOT 'vaccines' and everyone here knows that already, for long time.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture