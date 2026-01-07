The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
30m

Revealing indeed that one argument is that doctors will have to spend more time discussing vaccines with patients. Oh, the audacity!

This is the same tired trope which the AAP has trotted out *for years* whenever the subject of vaccine safety has arisen. When thiomersol was eliminated from most vaccines, the conversation was not "oh, this is good because we have made our vaccines safer for kids." Instead, it was "we know thiomersol is safe, but because of the {annoyingly loud} voices of a few anxious parents, we have reluctantly agreed to make the change. And of course now we have to talk with parents and spend more time reassuring them that the vaccines are truly safe. Oh, the inconvenience."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2m

I'm sure Sec. RFK Jr. knows what to do with CRIMINALS, in particular in terms of their prosecution!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture