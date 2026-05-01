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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
2h

Hopefully we can remove all vaccines from the schedule. They’re all harmful, none are needed, and it’s one of the greatest coverups in history.

If one does to vaccinate, one needs to ensure they know what the proper document and timelines are so they have a strong case on their hands.

Regarding the harms and documentation, here’s an article on what to do: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/a-black-friday-gift-that-could-actually

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Richard Amerling, MD's avatar
Richard Amerling, MD
1h

Absolutely HHS must appeal this awful decision, if only to protect the Executive Branch from Judicial Branch interference. Professor Levi is correct: Judge Murphy isn’t qualified to assess ACIP members’ qualifications.

This case reveals the stark corruption of mainstream medicine. Pairing down the childhood schedule would cost Pharma billions of dollars. They get their proxies, the AAP, to file a lawsuit and put out their own “evidence-based guidelines” for childhood vaccines, which then become mandates in many states.

The whole sorry system should be abolished.

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