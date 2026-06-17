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djean111's avatar
djean111
15m

As long as our government is still pushing the mRNA jabs, I do not expect anything to change. Not going to kill the cash cow.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
5m

Forcing death vaccines against the will of the people is muder, no matter how you look at it! Our fraudulent leader in cause of death/ Big Pharma should pay more than fines for murder, but they are too powerful to prosecute! God help us & save US from Big Pharma death!

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