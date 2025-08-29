The Defender

Larry Zehnder
1h

An epic turnaround if ever there was one. Congratulations! We can expect the Court and yet-to-be-named three judge panel to slow-walk this case, but justice shall prevail.

Elizabeth Hart
1h

Re:

QUOTE

COVID-19 vaccines are classified as a “covered countermeasure” under the PREP Act. The act prevents anyone injured by a vaccine that was authorized during a public health emergency from suing the vaccine manufacturers or those who administer the vaccines.

However, there’s one exception — if the person who was injured can prove that the vaccine maker or the person who administered the vaccine engaged in “willful misconduct.”

END OF QUOTE

I argue that “the person who administered the vaccine engaged in “willful misconduct.””

Show me where the PREP Act specifically protects a vaccinator who administers a vaccine without obtaining valid voluntary informed consent?

It cannot be done, because a vaccinator has a personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

How were vaccinators able to provide information about an intervention they know little or nothing about?

How could they possibly obtain informed consent from people who were being told a tissue of lies about ‘Covid’ by ‘the authorities’?

How could they possibly obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who were being threatened with loss of livelihood and participation in society if they refused to comply?

How could they possibly obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who were under duress, as duress vitiates consent?

Haven’t these collaborating vaccinators committed willful misconduct?

Why does the legal system in the United States continue to ignore the vaccinators’ failure to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination - this seems like a willful act of negligence to me.

1 reply
1 reply

2 more comments...

