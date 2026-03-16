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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
2h

the pharma cartel's 'judicial' marionettes have no meaning NOW, since most of the people LEARNED hopefully by now enough 'thanks' to covid crimes! Enough is ENOUGH!

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
13m

They know they're losing when they have to use the judiciary branch to interfere with the democratic process.

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