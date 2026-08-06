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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
4h

Too many woos on that committee to be sensible. Love these comments.

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Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD's avatar
Waldemar W. Koczkodaj, PhD
5h

I believe that the scientific evidence in https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11205-018-1837-published by a one of the Springer Nature journals is sufficient to initiate a grassroot movement to release our de-identified medical records to public domain when cybercriminals are selling them on Darknet (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darknet) for 30 cents per head (giving $30,000 for one million medicinal records). Alternatively, a petition should be filed with an appropriate Senate Committee (I suggest the one for Fauci case). We, the people, have the right to do with our medical records what serves us better. There would be no "autism origin problem" if approximately 165,300 medical researchers in the USA (google search results) had access to medical records (with the vaccination records) to analyze it.

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