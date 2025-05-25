The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan's avatar
Susan
5h

This is insane

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
4h

Top Japanese Official Confirms Covid ‘Vaccine’ Gave Him Cancer.

Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives and the former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, has announced that his Covid mRNA “vaccines” have given him cancer.

Haraguchi said researchers have now confirmed that the mRNA injection triggered a malignant lymphoma, which has metastasized to the tonsils.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-japanese-official-confirms-covid-vaccine-gave-him-cancer/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture