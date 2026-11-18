Dr. David Kaslow, a former Merck vaccine executive, leaked FDA confidential internal discussions to the press and Big Pharma allies “to settle internal disputes,” FDA insiders told The Disinformation Chronicle. The leaks and subsequent news reports allegedly undermined the Trump administration’s vaccine policies and investigations into potential deaths linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

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by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

A top U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official repeatedly leaked confidential information to journalists and industry allies, undermining the Trump administration’s vaccine policies and investigations into potential deaths linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, FDA insiders told The Disinformation Chronicle.

Dr. David Kaslow, a former Merck vaccine executive, allegedly leaked confidential agency discussions to the press and Big Pharma allies “to settle internal disputes.”

Insiders said Kaslow has restricted access to safety information, reassigned investigators and obstructed investigations — including the investigation into the deaths of at least 10 children that FDA safety officers classified as either probably or possibly related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two officers involved in that investigation were reassigned from the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), which oversees vaccines, The Defender learned.

The officers — Drs. Craig Zinderman and Adamma Mba-Jonas — are now at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, which oversees prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

Kaslow’s alleged leaks also affected agency deliberations earlier this year over whether to approve Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine.

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, Kaslow’s actions may have violated confidentiality agreements and the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which prohibits leaking internal FDA deliberations. FDA insiders accused Kaslow of treating the rule as “optional.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has taken no disciplinary action against Kaslow and has not commented publicly on whether it has investigated the allegations.

These revelations come amid a period of turbulence for the agency, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement after Republicans’ heavy losses in the midterm elections and discord among MAHA supporters over whether Kennedy has turned his back on MAHA-supported policies.

Investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker, author of The Disinformation Chronicle, told The Defender that his “understanding from talking to sources is that these leaks essentially kneecapped Kennedy’s agenda.”

Last month, former White House senior adviser Calley Means, a leading figure in MAHA, resigned from the Trump administration. In a subsequent interview with Joe Rogan, Means named Kaslow, saying that the FDA reversed course on Moderna’s mRNA vaccine — which it initially rejected — after facing pressure.

Means accused Kaslow of organizing a “sham advisory committee” within the FDA that helped secure the vaccine’s approval.

Did Kaslow’s leaks to the Times undermine a vaccine safety investigation?

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, after Dr. Marty Makary became FDA commissioner last year, the agency began reviewing its vaccine approval process. However, senior staff involved in those reviews “were surprised to find their internal deliberations appearing in numerous trade outlets.”

From early on, Kaslow was suspected of being a likely leaker. FDA insiders told The Disinformation Chronicle that in one case, Kaslow’s phone rang during an internal meeting — the call was from a major media outlet.

“People around the table watched the screen light up and saw the name of a reporter at the New York Times,” The Disinformation Chronicle reported.

Kaslow’s leaks affected the FDA’s investigation into child deaths possibly linked to mRNA COVID-19 shots. FDA safety officers involved in the investigation sent their findings in November 2025 to Dr. Vinay Prasad, then-director of CBER.

When Prasad forwarded the findings to other FDA staff, “his email landed within hours in the pages of the New York Times,” which quoted vaccine proponents who said the proceedings were “political.”

The Times quoted Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who attacked the FDA’s findings. Missing from the Times’ reporting was any mention of Kaslow — or of Offit’s own ties to Merck, which The Disinformation Chronicle described as “extensive.”

“When Offit’s hospital sold its stake in a Merck vaccine in the mid-2000s, Offit received a percentage of the deal and became a millionaire. Merck also funded Offit’s endowed chair with a $1.5 million donation,” The Disinformation Chronicle wrote.

FDA officers involved in the child death investigation recommended updating the product labels of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to include the risk of fatal myocarditis, but the change was never made.

An ‘inside-outside game’ to ‘benefit industry’

Kaslow and Offit’s influence extended to the FDA’s deliberations over Moderna’s new mRNA flu shot — which was under scrutiny due to safety and clinical trial concerns.

In February, CBER declined to review Moderna’s application for licensure.

In a “refusal-to-file” letter, Prasad said Moderna’s clinical trial did not meet the standard for an “adequate and well-controlled” study because it failed to use the “best-available standard of care” as a comparison case during the clinical trial.

Less than two weeks later, the FDA reversed course and accepted Moderna’s application.

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, CBER’s rejection of Moderna’s mRNA flu shot mobilized Offit, who “rebuked Prasad on a virology industry podcast called MicrobeTV.” During that interview, Offit mentioned Kaslow by name — and suggested that Kaslow had led internal FDA pushback against CBER’s rejection.

“He’s actually a friend,” Offit said of Kaslow. “He’s a brilliant man who basically just stood up and said, ‘No, I think we should review these data.’” Offit added, “And I think that he did that publicly.”

There is no record of Kaslow making any such statements publicly.

“FDA insiders say once they saw Offit discussing details of their private meeting, they realized Kaslow was leaking to his friend Offit, who then applied outside political pressure to the agency on vaccine decisions in media interviews,” The Disinformation Chronicle reported.

“I came away from my reporting believing that Kaslow and Offit are running an inside-outside game to promote vaccines to benefit industry,” Thacker said. “They are both industry guys who believe that industry is always right. Industry deserves a seat at the table, but decisions need to be made in the public interest.”

Thacker said the revelations deserve congressional scrutiny. “If I were running investigations in Congress, like Sen. Ron Johnson, I would subpoena Offit’s communications,” he said.

Merck-FDA connection continues after Prasad’s ouster

Prasad left the FDA in April — his second departure in less than a year. He was replaced by another former Merck executive, Karim Mikhail.

According to The Disinformation Chronicle, Mikhail is the first CBER director in its 39-year history who isn’t either a physician or a scientist with a doctoral degree.

In August, during a Reason Magazine podcast, Prasad confirmed the existence of another FDA memo, which has not been publicly released. The memo documents at least three more deaths from mRNA vaccines, which occurred in “another age group.”

In the two months following the rollout of Moderna’s mRNA flu shot, dozens of adverse event reports were filed with the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) — including reports of serious injuries mirroring outcomes reported during the product’s clinical trials.

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