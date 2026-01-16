The Defender

Neural Foundry
1h

Solid reporting on the regulatory shift. The gap between 'general wellness' categorization and actual EMR risk is massive and nobody's really pushing the FDA on it. I've been tracking wearable adoption in enterprise health settings and the privacy stuff is a nightmare too, companies are collecting way more biometric data than users realize and consent frameworks are basicly non-existent.

Serina Arlene
20m

I thought I just saw something today that Kennedy and HHS quietly took down webpages assuring the safety of cell phones and smart watches/tablets/wireless tech etc. and are investigating the safety more?

